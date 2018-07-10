Rockets Rumors: Clint Capela Offered $85M, HOU 'Optimistic' Contract Gets Done

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly offered restricted free agent Clint Capela a five-year, $85 million contract on July 1 and remain "optimistic" they will reach an agreement.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported the news Tuesday, noting the deal could have been worth as much as $90 million with incentives. When asked whether the Rockets were still optimistic about reaching a deal, a source told Feigen, "Absolutely."

Earlier Tuesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reported Houston's initial offer was approximately $60 million over four years, but Capela was looking for a contract in the four-year, $100 million range.

While Feigen reported the Rockets offered more than what was listed in MacMahon's report, it is not difficult to read into Capela's tweet on the first day of free agency given the reported difference in the offer and what he wants from the contract:

MacMahon noted owner Tilman Fertitta stressed the luxury tax isn't influencing Houston's decision-making process during the offseason even though it watched Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute sign one-year deals with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

"Re-signing point guard Chris Paul to a four-year, $160 million maximum contract virtually guaranteed that the Rockets would pay luxury tax this season," MacMahon wrote.

Paying that tax and keeping Capela around figures to be the Rockets' best opportunity at toppling the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference considering the big man experienced a breakout season in 2017-18.

He averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game behind 65.2 percent shooting from the field. He consistently took advantage of openings created by the attention James Harden and Paul attract when driving the lane and was a favorite target for lobs and dump passes in front of the rim.

Capela also anchored the interior defense, as opponents shot 5.1 percent worse than their normal averages inside six feet when he was guarding them in 2017-18, per NBA.com.

The Rockets are looking to take the next step after pushing the Warriors to seven games in last season's Western Conference Finals, and they are apparently still optimistic Capela will help them do just that with a new deal.