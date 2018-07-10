Ty Lue: Coaching LeBron James 'Always a Story' but He 'Never Cussed a Coach Out'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After having coached LeBron James for two-plus seasons, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue can teach the Los Angeles Lakers' Luke Walton a thing or two about what to expect.

To put it simply, having LaVar Ball watching over the team is nothing compared to the pressures of having James on the roster.

"If he happens to wear a different shoestring, it's, 'What's wrong with Bron?'" Lue told The Athletic's Bill Oram. "If he happens to wear a different wristband, 'What's wrong with Bron?' It's always a story."

And while he draws attention for taking over huddles or overruling coaches, the four-time NBA MVP always handled things professionally in Cleveland.

"I mean, [he] never cussed a coach out. Never," Lue said of LeBron. "Sometimes there will be disagreements—that's just part of the game—but he's respectful, does things the right way."

