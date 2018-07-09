Marc Gasol Spoke to LeBron James About Criticism After David Fizdale's Firing

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies on February 23, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

When the Memphis Grizzlies fired David Fizdale in November, the coach's strained relationship with star Marc Gasol was put under a microscope.

Well, the center isn't losing any sleep over the way things played out.

In an interview with Robert Alvarez of Spanish outlet El Pais (h/t Dionysis Aravantinos of Eurohoops.net), Gasol revealed that he doesn't believe he is the reason Fizdale lost his job. He also said he talked about the situation with LeBron James, who has reportedly had plenty of drama with coaches in his career.

"I talked with LeBron. He has also been criticized for the same reason," Gasol said. "There are many newspapers to fill. Fizdale is a recognized coach, and he has a lot of attention from the media. I should have solved my relationship with him before, but I don’t blame myself for his firing. My consciousness is clean."

                                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

