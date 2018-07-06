Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: 76ers Only East Coast Team Star Would Consider

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the only East Coast team San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard would be interested in joining.

On Friday, ESPN's Chris Haynes (via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com) reported Leonard, who's most often been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in trade rumors, would "consider" the Sixers.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native was limited to nine appearances last season because of a lingering quad injury. The uncertainty surrounding his availability appeared to create a rift between the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the Spurs.

In May, Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reported San Antonio had "grown worried that Leonard's group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market such as Los Angeles (Leonard's hometown) or New York or Philadelphia."

Trade speculation has persisted throughout the offseason with Leonard set to enter the final guaranteed year of his contract. He can decline a player option in the deal to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Returning to L.A. has been the main focus. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the forward still wanted to join the Lakers following the marquee addition of LeBron James, but Wright suggested the two-time All-Star now prefers the Clippers.

The Sixers represent an intriguing alternative if he isn't set on playing in Los Angeles.

Philly has an terrific young foundation led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Adding Leonard on the wing would likely make the 76ers the new favorite in an Eastern Conference that's more wide open with James leaving to join the Lakers.

It's unclear whether any of the teams interested in Leonard have made a strong push to get a deal done with the Spurs at this stage, though.