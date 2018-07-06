Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies Have Moved on Due to High Asking Price

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

With the July 31 trade deadline now less than a month away, Manny Machado's days in a Baltimore Orioles uniform may be numbered.

However, one of his potential suitors appears to be out of the sweepstakes—for now, at least.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Friday that the Philadelphia Phillies have moved on from Machado trade talks because of Baltimore's high asking price.

That comes one day after MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported the Phillies "could be considered long shots" to acquire the three-time All-Star. He wrote that the Arizona Diamondbacks are a more likely landing spot.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick added that teams "aren't close" to offering what the Orioles want in return for their star infielder, noting that teams are hesitant to potentially mortgage their future for a rental player.

Things can change in a hurry, though, as the deadline approaches. Teams may become more desperate to land a player who could push them over the top, and Baltimore may become more motivated to move the looming free agent rather than risk losing him for a draft pick.

Machado, who is playing shortstop this season after playing third base for most of his six prior seasons, is having yet another strong season as he plays out his contract year. In 85 games, he is hitting .308/.378/.561 with 21 home runs, 18 doubles and 59 RBI. Then again, he is hitting .362 with 14 home runs at Camden Yards while hitting just .263 with seven dingers on the road. He has 30 more at-bats away from home this season than in Baltimore.

Although his splits may not be overly promising, his track record has proved he can hit anywhere. He is a career .282 hitter, and he has 159 long balls on his resume.

Machado is the hottest name on the market, but he is far from the only power-hitting infielder potentially available. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, Philadelphia has checked in on Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. A Moustakas trade would likely cost the Phillies less in terms of salary and return package.

The Phillies got a firsthand look at Machado when the Orioles visited town this week, but unless Baltimore drops its asking price, that might be the two-time Gold Glover's only appearance at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Philadelphia proved that it was ready to move on from rebuilding when it signed Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta this offseason. Adding Machado would give this young squad a boost as it looks to snap a six-year playoff drought.