Braves' Brian McCann Placed on 10-Day IL After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for at least the next 10 days.



Per 680 The Fan, McCann was placed on the injured list with a sprained left knee. Alex Jackson, who is hitting .224/.310/.511 with 25 homers in Triple-A, was recalled.

The move comes after he left Tuesday's win over the Miami Marlins with knee discomfort following the third inning.

McCann, 35, returned to the Braves this offseason, where he spent the first nine seasons of his career before stints with the New York Yankees (2014-16) and Houston Astros (2017-18).

"This is as special a day for me as any I've had in my career," McCann said when he re-signed with the team in November, per Paul Newberry of the Associated Press. "To put this uniform back on, with the love I have for this organization, the love I have for everybody from top to bottom, people I've known since I was 18 years old, that's why I'm here."

The seven-time All-Star seems to be in the twilight of his career—injuries limited him to just 63 games last year. And when healthy last season, he hit just .212 with seven homer and 23 RBI.

For the Braves, however, McCann offered the team a veteran bat to pair in a platoon with Tyler Flowers. And he did hit 18 homers in 97 games for the Astros in 2017, so there's still some pop left in his bat.

This season, he's hitting .264 with 10 homers and 39 RBI in 73 games.

The injuries are a prevailing concern, however, given how often he was banged up in Houston and given Atlanta's aspirations to secure a second straight postseason berth. With McCann on the shelf, Flowers will hold down the everyday catching gig.