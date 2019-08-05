Yankees' Gleyber Torres Hospitalized After Suffering Core Injury vs. Red Sox

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres suffered a core injury that caused him to be removed in the eighth inning of Sunday's 7-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Per ESPN's Coley Harvey, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Torres had to go to the hospital for tests on the injury.

It's unclear exactly when or how Torres sustained the injury. He went 0-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout against Boston.

Yankees fans eagerly awaited Torres' MLB debut the minute he joined the organization as part of the Aroldis Chapman trade in 2016. He rose quickly through the ranks and made his first appearance for the team in its 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 22, 2018.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a star this season with a .286/.353/.514 slash line and 23 homers in 103 games.

Injuries have ravaged the Yankees throughout 2019, with Edwin Encarnacion (fractured wrist) and Aaron Hicks (elbow) going on the injured list this weekend. Torres had to move from second base to shortstop to fill in for Didi Gregorius, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

Despite all of those absences, New York leads the American League East with a 72-39 record. As much as Torres means to the team's lineup, the Yankees have successfully navigated through incredibly difficult stretches this season to emerge as a strong playoff contender.

