Kyle O'Quinn Rumors: Clippers Met with Free-Agent Center in LA

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Free-agent center Kyle O'Quinn met with Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank in L.A. on Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.

HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy reported Monday the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans were also showing interest in the six-year veteran.

O'Quinn has been a productive center off the bench throughout his NBA career.

He's averaging 19.4 points and 16.2 rebounds per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference, and the New York Knicks were 4.2 points better per 100 possessions when O'Quinn was on the floor in 2017-18, per NBA.com.

DeAndre Jordan agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, but the Clippers already had his replacement lined up when they acquired Marcin Gortat from the Washington Wizards for Austin Rivers. Signing O'Quinn would give Los Angeles a great secondary option behind Gortat.

It looked like the team was preparing for a possible rebuild when it traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in January. But even after losing Jordan, its focus is clearly on the present. On Monday, Los Angeles agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with Avery Bradley, who came over in the Griffin trade, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

If they are aiming for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference, then finding a proven backup to Gortat should be one of the Clippers' priorities.