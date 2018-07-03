Brett Gardner Fined for Pace of Play Rule Violation

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was fined by Major League Baseball for violating the league's pace of play rules.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, Gardner was docked $2,000 for taking too long to get in the batter's box multiple times during games in April and May.



