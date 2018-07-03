Brett Gardner Fined for Pace of Play Rule Violation

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was fined by Major League Baseball for violating the league's pace of play rules.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, Gardner was docked $2,000 for taking too long to get in the batter's box multiple times during games in April and May. 

     

