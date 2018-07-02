Nike to Remove LeBron James Banner in Cleveland After He Leaves Cavs for Lakers

Adam Wells
July 2, 2018

CLEVELAND,OH - MAY 4 : Here is a billboard of Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the Eastern Conference Semifinals Game One on May 4, 2016 at The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The famous LeBron James banner that hangs on the Sherwin-Williams building in downtown Cleveland will be no more.

Per Kevin Kleps of Crain's Cleveland Business, Nike will remove it this week.

On Sunday night, Klutch Sports Group announced James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nike brought back the James banner in 2014 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, though it was slightly different from the original one that hung in the city during his first run with the team.

The first used the slogan "We are all witnesses" above James' signature pose, his arms spread wide after he throws baby powder into the air. The second one featured James in the same pose, but he was turned away from the camera, and "Cleveland" was on the back of his jersey, signifying his commitment to bring the city a championship.

James accomplished that goal in 2016, leading the Cavs to their first NBA title with a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

