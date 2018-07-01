LeBron James to Lakers: Warriors, LA Top Betting Odds to Win 2018-19 NBA Title

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers may have LeBron James now, but they're still not the betting favorites to win an NBA title in 2019.

According to OddsShark, the Golden State Warriors are a -110 favorite (bet $110 to win $100) to capture their third straight championship. The Lakers and Boston Celtics are tied in second place at +350.

Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday that James agreed to a four-year, $154 million max contract with the Lakers. As a result, Los Angeles has gone from a 35-win team to one with NBA Finals aspirations.

According to Covers, the Lakers' title odds had been +2000 before James announced his decision:

The Lakers may not be done adding to their squad, either. ESPN's Chris Haynes reported they reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Kawhi Leonard still prefers a trade to Los Angeles.

It's tough to gauge whether the Lakers can dethrone the Warriors until Leonard's situation is resolved. Should he, too, land in Los Angeles, the Lakers may have the pieces to truly challenge Golden State. But James alongside a young core of promising stars probably isn't enough to keep pace with the defending champions.