Lakers Rumors: Aaron Gordon Linked as Potential Free-Agency Target

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 8: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on April 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently getting their contingency plans in place, should they strike out with their preferred free-agent targets this offseason.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Sunday the Lakers could try to make a run at Aaron Gordon.

Landing Gordon will be difficult, since the Orlando Magic can match any offer sheet the restricted free agent signs.

     

