Rockets Rumors: Houston Set to Meet with Michael Carter-Williams in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Looking to add more depth in the backcourt, the Houston Rockets will make their best pitch to free agent Michael Carter-Williams

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, Rockets officials are meeting with Carter-Williams on Sunday. 

The Rockets took care of their most important piece of business this offseason by agreeing to terms with Chris Paul on a four-year, $160 million extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Their roster did take a significant hit when Trevor Ariza agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

Houston already has $117.4 million in salary commitments for next season with 10 players under contract. The organization also has a decision to make about Clint Capela, though it will have the right to match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent. 

Since winning the 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year award, Carter-Williams' career has been on a slow decline. The 26-year-old set career lows with 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 52 contests with the Charlotte Hornets

