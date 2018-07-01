Rockets Rumors: Houston Set to Meet with Michael Carter-Williams in Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Looking to add more depth in the backcourt, the Houston Rockets will make their best pitch to free agent Michael Carter-Williams.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, Rockets officials are meeting with Carter-Williams on Sunday.

The Rockets took care of their most important piece of business this offseason by agreeing to terms with Chris Paul on a four-year, $160 million extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Their roster did take a significant hit when Trevor Ariza agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Houston already has $117.4 million in salary commitments for next season with 10 players under contract. The organization also has a decision to make about Clint Capela, though it will have the right to match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent.

Since winning the 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year award, Carter-Williams' career has been on a slow decline. The 26-year-old set career lows with 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 52 contests with the Charlotte Hornets.