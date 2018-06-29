Rockets Rumors: Gerald Green to Meet with Houston, Has 'Multiple Suitors'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Unrestricted free agent Gerald Green will give the Houston Rockets an opportunity to pitch him on staying with the defending Southwest Division champions.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes, Green already has "multiple suitors" and will meet with the Rockets in Los Angeles on July 1.

Green started last year with the Milwaukee Bucks, who signed him in September. They released him prior to the start of the season after he appeared in four preseason games.

The Rockets signed Green to a one-year deal in December. The 32-year-old averaged 12.1 points and shot 36.9 percent from three-point range primarily coming off the bench for head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Green took to Houston's offensive philosophy of shooting three-pointers. His 7.3 attempts per game ranked third on the team, behind James Harden (10.0) and Eric Gordon (8.8).

Houston's top priority this offseason will be re-signing Chris Paul as the franchise attempts to get back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Green turned into a valuable role player after joining the Rockets. His shooting touch and ability to score off the bench make him an asset for a lot of teams in need of depth next season.