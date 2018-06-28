Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Not on LA's Roster for 2018 Summer League

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their summer-league roster for Sacramento and Las Vegas on Wednesday, and it does not include second-year guard Lonzo Ball.

While the roster is primarily made up of rookies, second-year players Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant and Alex Caruso will all play for the Lakers this summer.

Ball is coming off an up-and-down rookie season after L.A. made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of UCLA.

In 52 games, the 20-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Ball was the Las Vegas Summer League MVP last year, and the Lakers went on to win the title over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite his promise, Ball's future with the Lakers isn't guaranteed. L.A. is expected to make a big splash in free agency, with LeBron James and Paul George standing out as the top targets.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday that the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs re-engaged in trade talks involving disgruntled forward Kawhi Leonard.

If the Lakers trade for Leonard, it is possible that Ball will be among the pieces going the other way.