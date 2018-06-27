Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Pursuit of LeBron James, Paul George and More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason plans are in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment as the NBA's top free agents figure out their destinations.

As information trickles out each day, the Lakers gain hope they can bring in a marquee player like LeBron James or Paul George.

In addition to the glimmers of hope produced by reports, the Lakers are also starting to figure out a timeline for when the potential franchise-altering decisions will be made.

In the meantime, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is putting his job on the line in the hunt to secure big-name players.

Johnson focused on this summer and next summer as make-or-break time periods for his job, as he said he'll step away if he can't deliver a big name, per Bill Oram of The Athletic:

The bold statement from Johnson seems outlandish, but if you look at the reality of the situation, the Lakers have been building toward the 2018 and 2019 free-agent process for a while.

Nothing is set in stone yet regarding the free agent class of 2018 including James and George, but if the Lakers fail to land one of the superstars on the market, the pressure surrounding Johnson will grow.

Below is a look at updates on the Lakers' hunt for big-name free agents, with James and George being the two main names mentioned in the same breath as the illustrious franchise.

LeBron James

A move to the Western Conference has always been an enticing offer for James, but it would also mean he'd have to face off against the Golden State Warriors before the NBA Finals.

Whether that weighs into his decision or not, the 33-year-old's choice is expected to come in the next week, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who spoke about the topic on The Lowe Post podcast.

"Everybody will be on holiday on July 4, it will be over by then," Windhorst said (h/t NESN's Adam London).

The Lakers are one of a few significant contenders for James along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As we witnessed during the NBA postseason, the Cavaliers have work to do on their roster to be the dominant force in the Eastern Conference for years to come.

However, the Lakers might be in the same boat, even if they bring in James, as their collection of players might not be able to defeat the Warriors.

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are solid second-year players, but there isn't much beyond that currently on the roster since a handful of the players who suited up for the Lakers last season are unrestricted free agents.

A roster build around James is needed if he opts to sign with a Western Conference team for the first time in his career, but the Lakers would be a much more intriguing option for lesser free agents if that occurs.

Paul George

The Lakers have a lot to pitch George, who hails from California and played his college ball at Fresno State.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

An apparent pitch video leaked to Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated focuses on George coming back to the area he grew up, per Sports Illustrated's Scooby Axson.

The script of the pitch reads:

When you were just a kid

In your room

Dreaming from Palmdale

We were dreaming too.

While you dreamt, we built—built for your arrival

And while we dreamt, you built too

Becoming one of the world's greatest.

Life's most powerful dreams are the one we realize ourselves (sic).

The ones that turn us into legends.

That kid from Palmdale always knew it

Now the world will, too

George's familiarity with the area should play a role in his decision-making process, but so will the collection of stars already in place in Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old has a much more enviable situation to return to than James, as Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony could team up with George to challenge the Warriors, Houston Rockets and the rest of the contenders in the West.

If the Lakers are unable to land James, George would be wise to avoid the Lakers, but if James takes his talents to California, George has to at least listen to what can be offered to him in Los Angeles, especially if he believes his path to a championship is clearer than the one Oklahoma City is trying to pave.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

