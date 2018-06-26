NBA Free Agents 2018: Rumors, Predictions for LeBron James, DeAndre Jordan, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

All of the billboards, social media campaigns and other superfluous ways to catch LeBron James' attention might not be worth it, as the superstar decides which team to play for next season.

While the tactic may be beneficial in the hunt for other free agents hitting the market this summer, James is reportedly taking a more simplistic approach.

Whether that lands James on a team sooner than his past free-agent ventures remains to be seen, but a mellower version of the chase for his signature could be ahead.

The rest of the free-agent market is starting to take shape, and although some players look like they are staying put, others could be in search of new homes.

LeBron James

A decision hasn't been made by James and his team about where he'll play next season, but how they get to that point is much clearer.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, James as well as agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini have a good grasp of the NBA landscape to make a decision without elaborate presentations from prospective suitors.

The free-for-all for James can only happen if he declines a $35.6 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that decision hasn't been made yet, per Shelburne.

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Cavs already have one new piece in place if James stays, as they selected point guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

With Sexton filling the facilitator role, James and Kevin Love would have more time off the ball to get open and knock down shots.

If Cleveland isn't the answer for James, teams like Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers could come calling.

The Sixers escaped the tanking laughingstock label last season by becoming a threat in the Eastern Conference behind Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Lakers have young talent to surround James with as well in Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, but they might have to add another big-name free agent to the roster in order to persuade James to come out to the Western Conference and take on the Golden State Warriors head-to-head.

Prediction: James opts out of deal with Cleveland, signs with Philadelphia.

DeAndre Jordan

Another big name with a decision still facing him is DeAndre Jordan, who hasn't made up his mind on whether to opt in or out on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers before Friday's deadline, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan's situation is a bit similar to James', as he'd be returning to a team that won't be favored to win its conference.

The 29-year-old, who has played for the Clippers his entire career, could choose to leave California and join up with a team that presents him with a better opportunity to win.

The Clippers rebuilt on the fly during the 2017-18 campaign, as they jettisoned Chris Paul to Houston and Blake Griffin to Detroit.

Patrick Beverley, Tobias Harris, Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and first-round draft picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson headline a roster that still needs an upgrade even if Jordan opts to call Staples Center his home for the future.

The most important factor weighing on Jordan's mind ahead of Friday's deadline to opt in or out with the Clippers is money.

If he opts out of the deal with the Clippers, Jordan has to be assured he'll get close to the $24.1 million the Clippers would pay him or more.

Dallas is worth keeping an eye on in the Jordan sweepstakes, if he opts out, as the Mavericks should be in the market for a center to partner with the talented young backcourt of Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr.

Prediction: Jordan opts into deal with Clippers.

Kevin Durant

Barring any catastrophic setbacks, Kevin Durant's contract situation should be the easiest to handle of the big names on the market.

Durant, who joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, should be staying put with the team he won back-to-back championships with.

Durant and the Warriors should close on a new deal in the early stages of free agency, per Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Staying put with Golden State makes the most sense for Durant, who formed a bond with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on a team that has a real chance of winning three titles in a row.

Of course, Durant and Co. will have a list of new challengers depending on where James, Paul George and others land in the offseason, but they'll still be favored to win it all in June 2019.

Prediction: Durant stays in Golden State.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic's contract situation appears to be similar to that of Durant, as he is expected to stay in Denver.

The 23-year-old is reportedly going to have his team option of $1.5 million for next season declined so he and the Nuggets can work on a maximum contract, per Yahoo's Shams Charania:

Although some may see it as a pricey deal, both parties are wise to lock down a long-term future together, as Denver improves its roster.

With the addition of first-round pick Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets have an opportunity to grow their young core while making a charge up the Western Conference standings.

Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Porter have the potential to take Denver from fringe playoff team to a franchise challenging to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Prediction: Jokic gets deal done with Denver.

Lance Stephenson

Lance Stephenson will hit the open market this summer, as Charania reported the Indiana Pacers plan on declining his $4.3 million option for next season:

That leaves the 27-year-old, who has already played for six teams and had two stints with the Pacers since entering the NBA in 2010, in the hunt for a new team.

The options could be plentiful for Stephenson, who was a key part of Indiana's revival and challenge of James and the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Stephenson could land back in Indiana once the Pacers explore all options in free agency, or he could head elsewhere and potentially join up with a former teammate like Paul George.

There are plenty of contenders who would take on Stephenson at the right price, but until the free-agent market develops, Stephenson's options might not be clear.

Prediction: Stephenson lands back in Indiana on new deal.

