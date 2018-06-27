Here's the LA Lakers' Best Path to a Superteam

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2017, James declared he had never played on a superteam.

His 2016 champion Cavaliers with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love? Not a superteam.

Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and James winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat? Still no.

But what about his next destination? The Los Angeles Lakers hope to build something special this summer around James, and they're armed with more cap room than any other franchise, with nearly $60 million in spending power.

That's almost enough to sign both Paul George and James outright. Los Angeles may even have the flexibility to go after disgruntled San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard to play with James and George. Or it could retain restricted free agent Julius Randle.

What's the Lakers' best path to creating a superteam? They could follow this blueprint.

Step 1: Land LeBron James

James might still object to the superteam classification, but his presence alone makes any franchise a contender.

The Lakers have the spending power to sign him to a contract starting at $35.35 million for up to four years ($152 million).

That would leave the Lakers between $25-35 million in additional spending power either to chase other stars or even retain some of their own free agents. (They'd reach the larger number by waiving Luol Deng and stretching out the $36.8 million owed to him over the next five seasons).

Before the end of June, James could decide to opt into the final year of his $35.6 million contract with the Cavaliers, on the condition he's traded to the Lakers. Because the Cavs are highly unlikely to accept Deng in return, and since few teams have enough cap room to help facilitate a deal, such a move would need to wait until July to be executed.

By opting in, he'd earn slightly more in 2018-19 than he would by signing with L.A. outright ($35.6 million vs. $35.35 million). If he's traded, the Lakers also would have the ability to give James an extension as of Aug. 12 at approximately $169 million through the 2022-23 season, for a five-year combined total of $205 million.

When James originally left Cleveland for Miami, the Cavs facilitated a sign-and-trade that yielded multiple draft picks. The Lakers could try that method as well, but only at the lower four-year, $152 million figure.

For the Lakers, the answer will likely be "whatever James wants" should he choose to join them in free agency.

Step 2: Lure Paul George

By trading Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavaliers in February, the Lakers set up their flexibility for the summer. If they sign James to his max deal, they'll need to either stretch or trade Deng to open enough room to give George a contract with a starting salary of $30.3 million as well.

George also has a player option for 2018-19, but it's only $20.7 million. If he chooses to opt in and is traded, he'd only be eligible for a 15 percent raise, which is well below his value on the free-agent market.

The strength of the Lakers' position is that they can sign both James and George without needing to help from any other team. If they can also find a team with salary-cap space to take on Deng's contract without sending salary back in return, that would give the Lakers the ability to flesh out a deeper roster to play with their two new All-Stars.

Trading Deng to a team like the Atlanta Hawks, who project to have over $20 million in cap room in July, would be an important step for the Lakers. The price would be high, with at least a first-round draft pick attached for Atlanta's trouble.

If the Lakers let go of all nonguaranteed players and pending free agents (including Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas and Randle) while trading Deng without taking back any salary in return, they would have as much as $76.9 million in space.

That would be enough to ink James and George with $12.9 million to spare— sufficient to keep Randle as a restricted free agent with a $12.4 million cap hold, allowing the team to pay him up to $25.3 million after signing the two stars.

Or Los Angeles could let Randle walk and either find new talent on the free-agent market or retain one or more of its own players, like Thomas Bryant, Ivica Zubac, Lopez, Caldwell-Pope and/or Thomas.

Step 3: Convince Spurs to Trade Kawhi Leonard

The most difficult step would be landing Leonard, since it's on the Spurs to deal him to Los Angeles. According to USA Today's Sam Amick, they are reportedly unwilling to help a Western Conference rival. The Lakers would likely need to give up at least Brandon Ingram to get a conversation started with San Antonio, but that may still be a non-starter.

The key would be a three-way deal with a team like the Hawks taking on Deng in return for draft considerations.

This third step would need to be executed before the first two. If the Lakers landed Leonard for Ingram, Deng and picks, they would fall about $2 million short of the necessary salary to sign both James and George outright. Sending Lonzo Ball out instead of Ingram gets L.A. within $600,000 of the James-George double maxes.

Unless James and George gave small discounts, Los Angeles would need to trim more from its roster, be it Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart or recently drafted rookie Moritz Wagner.

Best Path?

The key is getting James to commit to the Lakers, then George. Or vice versa. Once those hurdles are cleared, the permutations of how it gets done become minutia. The Lakers have the flexibility.

Impatient for an answer? The good news is that the calendar keeps inching forward. The first decisions will be James and George on their respective player options by June 29. On July 1, teams can begin to negotiate with free agents, but nothing can be officially signed until July 6.

The easiest path for the Lakers may be to stretch out Deng's salary to sign the pair. If either George or James doesn't choose to join the purple and gold, L.A. may hold onto Deng and wait until the summer of 2019 to try again with different big names in free agency.

Then it's up to team president Earvin "Magic" Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, along with head coach Luke Walton, to figure out how to flesh out the rest of the roster around their superteam of All-Star forwards.

The Lakers have been waiting years for a return to prominence. That wait may finally be over in a matter of weeks.

