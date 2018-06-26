5 NBA Teams Destined to Take a Step Back This Offseason

1 of 5

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The market hasn't even opened yet, and free agency is already costing the Los Angeles Clippers.

Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic opted against testing it, adding at least $14.8 million to next season's payroll (if they waive Teodosic; it's $19.0 million if they don't). DeAndre Jordan hasn't decided on his $24.1 million player option, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, but L.A. will soon learn if it's losing its interior anchor or owing superstar money to a 29-year-old who just averaged 12.0 points and 0.9 blocks per game.

The free-agency costs may soon shift.

There should be a robust market for Avery Bradley, a plucky on-ball defender who owns a good-enough 36.6 career three-point percentage. Montrezl Harrell might command an offer sheet in restricted free agency that's too rich for the Clippers to match if they're stuck spending large on Jordan. Harrell's per-36-minute production last season included 23.3 points on 63.5 percent shooting, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks.

And this roster seems to be screaming for a trade after draft night caused worse congestion in the backcourt than that which clogs L.A. freeways. Take Teodosic out of the equation, and there are still seven guards: Rivers, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Jawun Evans, Sindarius Thornwell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson. There's also only Boban Marjanovic behind Jordan and limited defense at the forward spots.

At the least, there needs to be some reshuffling—which is so obvious it'll harm the Clippers' leverage. But really, this roster might need to be demolished at some point. It's almost impossible to lose players the caliber of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and avoid a significant step back.