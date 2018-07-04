Yankees Rookie Gleyber Torres Placed on 10-Day DL with Hip Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees points to the dugout after hitting a 3-run home run in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 14, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain, the team announced Wednesday.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has had to deal with an injury. He started the year working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He also dealt with minor knee and shoulder ailments during the first half.

When he has been healthy and in the lineup for New York, though, he has more than lived up to the hype. He is hitting .296/.353/.560 with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and 42 RBI.

The rookie has provided valuable depth at the bottom of the order. With his ability to get on base, he has helped turn the lineup over and set the table for the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Plus, with his power, he can make a pitcher pay on his own for any mistakes.

It may be a down year for the American League East, but the Yankees (56-28) still find themselves in a battle with the archrival Boston Red Sox (59-29). And that's with Torres in the lineup. Now, they will have to hope his replacement can help keep the wins coming.

New York has some different options it can try out if Torres misses an extended period of time. Former Silver Slugger winner Neil Walker would likely get the first crack, with Brandon Drury, Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade also candidates to get playing time at second.

Related

    Nationals Vets Call Players-Only Meeting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nationals Vets Call Players-Only Meeting

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Homer-Happy Yankees Beat Braves on Fourth of July

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Homer-Happy Yankees Beat Braves on Fourth of July

    SNY
    via SNY

    Nats Fall Below .500 Following Sweep by Red Sox

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats Fall Below .500 Following Sweep by Red Sox

    theScore.com
    via theScore.com

    Freeman Hit on Elbow by Pitch, Later Exits

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Freeman Hit on Elbow by Pitch, Later Exits

    MLB
    via MLB