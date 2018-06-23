LeBron James Rumors: Star Hasn't Made a Decision Due to 'So Many Moving Parts'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James reportedly has yet to decide which team he will sign with in free agency.

Appearing Friday on FS1's Undisputed, NBA insider Chris Broussard said that LeBron hasn't chosen a destination because there are "so many moving parts" involved:

Broussard specifically mentioned Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul's situation as something that could impact LeBron since he is an impending unrestricted free agent and one of James' closest friends.

Broussard reported there is "tension" between CP3 and the Rockets because the organization may be wavering on the idea of giving him a max contract extension.

In March, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Rockets were one of four teams James would consider joining, along with the Cavs (rejoining), Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, OddsShark established the Lakers as the favorites to sign James at 31-100 (minus-325). The Cavaliers are second at 13-4 (plus-325), and the Rockets are third at 15-2 (plus-750).

If Paul does leave Houston, Broussard suggested that both he and LeBron could sign with the Lakers.

L.A. has room to sign a pair of superstars in free agency, and the likeliest combination may be James and Paul or James and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George.

Also, Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to be traded by the San Antonio Spurs, and he favors moving to the Lakers, per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

It is unclear how Leonard getting traded to the Lakers would impact their pursuit of James, but depending upon what they give up in the deal, the Lakers could conceivably trade for Leonard, sign LeBron and still have room to sign another top player.

It may behoove James to wait until he sees which teams are best equipped to compete with and beat the Golden State Warriors next season.