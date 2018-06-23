Chris Paul Rumors: Free Agent's Contract Creating Tension with Rockets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have a fascinating summer ahead of them, with Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza set to hit unrestricted free agency and Clint Capela restricted free agency. It's unlikely the team will be able to retain all three.

And keeping Paul, which likely will require a max contract, is reportedly creating tension within the organization, as Chris Broussard noted on Undisputed:

"From what I'm told, there is tension now between Houston and Paul. Because there was definitely some type of handshake, wink wink, 'We're going to max you out' [agreement] last summer. But here's the thing: Now, they're not so sure.

"Houston, with good reason, doesn't want to do that. But they've got an out, because they have new ownership. So, Daryl Morey can go to Chris Paul and be like, 'I want to do it, but we've got the new owner [who] doesn't want to give you five years, four years.'"

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft's Biggest Steals and Reaches

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Sexton Doesn't Feel Pressure to Fill Kyrie's Shoes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sexton Doesn't Feel Pressure to Fill Kyrie's Shoes

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Rocket' Summer League Roster Begins to Take Shape

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rocket' Summer League Roster Begins to Take Shape

    Sean Highkin
    via Rockets Wire

    Morey Will Be 'aggressive' in Free Agency

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Morey Will Be 'aggressive' in Free Agency

    Space City Scoop
    via Space City Scoop