Chris Paul Rumors: Free Agent's Contract Creating Tension with Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a fascinating summer ahead of them, with Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza set to hit unrestricted free agency and Clint Capela restricted free agency. It's unlikely the team will be able to retain all three.

And keeping Paul, which likely will require a max contract, is reportedly creating tension within the organization, as Chris Broussard noted on Undisputed:

"From what I'm told, there is tension now between Houston and Paul. Because there was definitely some type of handshake, wink wink, 'We're going to max you out' [agreement] last summer. But here's the thing: Now, they're not so sure.

"Houston, with good reason, doesn't want to do that. But they've got an out, because they have new ownership. So, Daryl Morey can go to Chris Paul and be like, 'I want to do it, but we've got the new owner [who] doesn't want to give you five years, four years.'"

