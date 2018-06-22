Hanley Ramirez Unaware of Any State or Federal Investigation Against Him

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez may be facing legal trouble.

According to investigative journalist Michele McPhee, Ramirez is being "eyed in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation."

The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.

Ramirez's agent, Adam Katz, denied any knowledge of the legal proceedings in a statement to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal: "Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report and he is not aware of any investigation."

The Red Sox and Major League Baseball also said they were unaware of allegations against Ramirez, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Ramirez was released by the Red Sox on June 1 and has remained a free agent since.

In 44 appearances before he was cut loose, Ramirez slashed .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI.