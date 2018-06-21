Dan Straily, Don Mattingly Reportedly Suspended After Buster Posey Thrown at

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily and manager Don Mattingly reportedly have been suspended five games and one game, respectively, after Straily hit San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey with a pitch on Tuesday night, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

Both benches were warned when Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez hit Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson in the second inning, and Straily was subsequently tossed for hitting Posey.

"I think everybody knows if you give one warning after one guy then you're asking for trouble out of the blue," Mattingly said, according to ESPN news services.

"I'm sure Rodriguez didn't mean to hit Brinson and Straily didn't mean to hit Buster. If they thought there was going to be something going on they should have given both teams warnings before the game. If they thought it was intentional on their part, [Rodriguez] should have been out of the game."

MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reported Straily will appeal Major League Baseball's ruling.

Straily, 29, is 2-3 with 4.89 ERA, 1.500 WHIP and 1.56 strikeout-to-walk rate across 10 starts this season.

His next start had been scheduled for Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the Marlins will have to push it back following news of the five-game ban.