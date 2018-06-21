Re-Drafting the Top 5 NBA Draft Picks of the Past 5 Seasons

0 of 25

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Let's reimagine some of the NBA's most recent drafts, shall we?

In the spirit of Thursday's NBA draft, we'll pore over the past five editions and rewrite history accordingly. The methodology for these exercises can get a bit fuzzy, so we'll try to weed out confusion with a few ground rules.

In this world, teams have the benefit of hindsight. They're making selections based on everything they've seen to date. Production remains the same. Injury-prone players are still injury-prone.

Picks will be made as if teams intend to keep them. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not rolling into the 2014 do-over hoping to flip whomever they choose at No. 1 for Kevin Love. Pre-draft trades are irreversible.

To keep things fresh, we'll account for fit wherever necessary. Every re-draft should be treated as part of the same universe. Decisions from the 2014 mulligan carry over to 2015 and so on.

Yes, this tethers us to the assumption that no one rookie would completely overturn the top five of the draft order by adding too many wins. Gripe about that as you wish. But the process is more fun this way.