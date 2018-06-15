76ers Reportedly Looking to Trade Up into Top 5 Picks of 2018 NBA Draft

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers may be pondering a move up on draft night.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Friday, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said the Sixers are "very much looking to move up to get somebody they think will go in the top five." 

Philadelphia's target remains unclear, but the organization has plenty of assets to make a deal if the right one presents itself. The Sixers own pick Nos. 10 and 26 in the first round, plus 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. 

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Deandre Ayton to the Phoenix Suns at No. 1, Marvin Bagley III to the Sacramento Kings at No. 2, Mohamed Bamba to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 3, Luka Doncic to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 4 and Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 5. 

Considering the Sixers already have a solidified frontcourt tandem in Dario Saric and Joel Embiid, it's difficult to envision the front office chasing another young big—especially when Ben Simmons spends some time guarding opposing 4s. 

However, it stands to reason Philly could be interested in adding another on-ball shot creator given the shaky jumpers that plagued Simmons and Fultz last season.  

