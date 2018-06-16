Evan Longoria to Have Surgery on Hand Injury; Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria follows the flight of his double to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria confirmed Saturday that he will have surgery on his fractured left hand Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Chris Haft.

The surgery is expected to sideline Longoria between six and eight weeks, but Longoria told reporters he "wants to beat that estimate," per Haft.

The Giants acquired Longoria from the Tampa Bay Rays during the offseason, hoping he would be able to provide a boost to their lineup.

Longoria's transition to the National League has been bumpy to this point. The 32-year-old is hitting .246/.278/.434, and his .711 OPS is the lowest of his career.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy will turn to Pablo Sandoval at third base in the interim. The Kung Fu Panda is having a strong rebound season with a .281/.348/.455 slash line.

San Francisco (34-36) is hovering around .500 and is still squarely in the NL West race, currently led by the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 39-30 record.

Related

    San Francisco Giants Fans Have Reason to Worry

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    San Francisco Giants Fans Have Reason to Worry

    Around the Foghorn
    via Around the Foghorn

    Giants Activate Brandon Belt

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Giants Activate Brandon Belt

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Giants 'willing to Experiment' with Alen Hanson in LF

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Giants 'willing to Experiment' with Alen Hanson in LF

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    TMZ Releases Maxwell's NSFW Arrest Video

    MLB logo
    MLB

    TMZ Releases Maxwell's NSFW Arrest Video

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report