NBA Draft 2018 Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Working Out with Warriors

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball will reportedly take part in a predraft workout with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft after playing professionally last season for Vytautas Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

After leaving UCLA, Ball put up some solid numbers for Vytautas, as he averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from long range.

Ball already took part in a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, which fueled talk of him potentially playing alongside his brother, Lonzo Ball.

When asked about LiAngelo's NBA prospects, Lonzo told ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, "I have high hopes for him. I think he is definitely going to get drafted. I definitely would love to play with him, love to have him [with the Lakers]."

In December, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that LiAngelo had "no chance" of being selected in the draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman does not rank Ball among the top 50 prospects in the draft, nor did he project Ball to get drafted in his latest mock draft.

The Warriors own only the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the draft, which would be early for Ball.

That suggests the reigning NBA champions may be planning to trade for a second-round pick or that they are trying to get a look at Ball to determine whether they would be interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent.