Knicks Trade Rumors: Teams Called NY About Moving Up to Draft Michael Porter Jr.

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers plays against the Florida State Seminoles during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Teams picking ahead of the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft have reportedly called the Knicks to gauge their interest in trading up to select Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, opposing teams are said to be aware of the Knicks' affinity for Porter.

Knicks representatives will head to Chicago to watch Porter work out Friday, and they attended his pro day last week.

New York currently owns the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

