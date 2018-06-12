Draymond Green on Warriors' Success: 'I Don't Think the End Is Near'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Following the Golden State Warriors' third NBA championship in four years, forward Draymond Green expressed his belief that there may be more to come.

In an interview with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated, Green said: "All good things come to an end, but I don't think the end is near."

Next season, the Dubs will have a chance to become the first NBA team to three-peat as champions since the Los Angeles Lakers won in 2000 through 2002.

While Golden State has four perennial All-Stars in Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the former suggested there is no desire among them to overshadow the others.

"What we have here is so unique, and what makes it work is selflessness," Green said. "We don't look at it as, 'KD, you the face, you the guy.' Or, 'Steph, you the face, you the guy.' There ain't no guy."

Perhaps the biggest key to the Warriors maintaining their dynasty will be finding a way to keep their Big Four intact over the long haul.

Curry is under contract through 2021-22, while Warriors general manager Bob Myers said on Monday that he'll give Durant "whatever deal he wants" to re-sign this offseason.

Thompson has one year remaining on his contract, and Green has two years left on his deal.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne on Sunday that the organization will attempt to sign both players to extensions this offseason.



If Golden State can retain all of them, then there is still a big window of opportunity to win championships since each appears to be in their respective primes.

Despite the Warriors' dominance in recent years, however, the gap between them and the rest of the NBA may be closing.

Golden State swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but the Houston Rockets had a better record during the regular season and pushed them to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Also, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are young teams in the East that seem poised to become elite-level teams for a long time to come, while LeBron James' free-agent decision could breed another threat as well.

None of those teams have the top-to-bottom talent and continuity that the Warriors do, though, and that combination will be tough to dethrone in the coming years.