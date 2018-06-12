Kevin Durant on JR Smith: 'We Had a Good Feeling' Series Was over After Blunder

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: LeBron James #23 and JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react as time expries in regulation against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith committed an all-time blunder at the end of regulation of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James was left in utter disbelief.

James even suffered a hand injury as the result of punching a whiteboard in frustration after the 124-114 overtime loss, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum.

Durant and Co. wound up sweeping the Cavaliers in four games to take home the team's second consecutive title and third in four years. As it turns out, when Smith's decision to run out the clock rather than look for a potential game-winning shot contributed to a Game 1 loss, the Warriors had a "good feeling" the series was over.

Durant admitted as much on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, noting he was "happy," not sympathetic, about the gaffe.

Sorry, J.R. 

Related

    KD: We Knew Series Was Over After J.R.'s Mistake

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD: We Knew Series Was Over After J.R.'s Mistake

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What Every East Team Needs This Summer

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What Every East Team Needs This Summer

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    KD: 'Don't Think' LeBron Will Join Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD: 'Don't Think' LeBron Will Join Warriors

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Stock 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Stock 📈

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report