Kevin Durant on JR Smith: 'We Had a Good Feeling' Series Was over After Blunder

After Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith committed an all-time blunder at the end of regulation of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James was left in utter disbelief.

James even suffered a hand injury as the result of punching a whiteboard in frustration after the 124-114 overtime loss, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum.

Durant and Co. wound up sweeping the Cavaliers in four games to take home the team's second consecutive title and third in four years. As it turns out, when Smith's decision to run out the clock rather than look for a potential game-winning shot contributed to a Game 1 loss, the Warriors had a "good feeling" the series was over.

Durant admitted as much on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, noting he was "happy," not sympathetic, about the gaffe.

