Mohamed Bamba to Have Workout with Suns, Mavericks Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced Friday that they are hosting Texas center Mohamed Bamba for a pre-draft workout on Saturday.

Bamba will then reportedly work out for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

The Suns own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft; the Mavs will select fifth.

Bamba's stock has seemingly been on the rise since his appearance at the NBA combine.

Although Bamba didn't do much physically, he measured 7'1" in shoes and had a 7'10" wingspan, which is the longest ever recorded at the combine.

After that, Bamba reportedly turned in a great performance during his private workout with the Chicago Bulls.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Bamba ran the three-quarter-court sprint in just 3.04 seconds.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports noted the time was faster than many NBA All-Star guards, including Russell Westbrook, James Harden and John Wall.

During his one season at Texas, the big man from Harlem, New York, averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

Arizona center Deandre Ayton and Slovenian guard Luka Doncic have been highlighted as potential No. 1 overall selections.

After working out for the Suns on Wednesday, Ayton said, "I know I'm going No. 1."

It may be something of an upset if Bamba is selected No. 1, but it also seems unlikely that he'll be on the board by the time Dallas picks at No. 5.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Bamba as the No. 6 player in the draft in his latest big board, and he projected in his most recent mock draft that Bamba will go No. 3 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Wasserman also has the Suns taking Ayton and the Mavericks selecting Michigan State big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Both the Suns and Mavericks have a need at center, and Bamba is arguably the best defensive player at the position in the 2018 class.