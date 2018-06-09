Tracy McGrady Advised LeBron James to Go to Spurs Before Game 4 on 'The Jump'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Prior to the Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday to win their third championship in four years, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady called for LeBron James to sign with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump (starting at the 1:07 mark), T-Mac expressed his belief that the Spurs would be a major threat with LeBron on board:

"Go to San Antonio. I think him being coached finally by an elite coach in Pop [Gregg Popovich] ... teaming up with a culture that's already been formed and great role players. Another superstar in Kawhi Leonard if he were to sign back with them, I think LeBron fits in well with them. I just think that team, with LeBron James added, if he were to go West, can compete with anybody in the NBA."

James can be a free agent this offseason if he opts out of the final year of his contract as expected.

McGrady was speaking from experience Friday, as he joined the Spurs down the stretch during the 2012-13 season.

He didn't play for San Antonio during the regular season, but he appeared in six playoff games and was part of a team that lost to LeBron and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The Spurs had an uncharacteristically down year in 2017-18, as they finished 47-35 and had to battle their way into the playoffs.

It marked the first time San Antonio hadn't won at least 50 games in a season since the lockout-shortened 1998-99 campaign.

Much of that was due to the fact that Leonard appeared in only nine games because of a nagging quad injury.

If Leonard can return to full health and the Spurs are able to get a long-term commitment out of him, however, the Spurs present an enticing situation for James.

In addition to Leonard (who finished third in the 2016-17 MVP voting), San Antonio boasts an All-Star big man in LaMarcus Aldridge, an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in guard Dejounte Murray and several savvy veterans, such as Manu Ginobili, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay and Tony Parker (should he re-sign in free agency).

In March, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that the Cavs, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets were the teams on LeBron's free agency radar.

A lack of help from his supporting cast sunk James in the NBA Finals this time around, but if he decides to join a Spurs team with Leonard and Aldridge in place, that likely won't be a problem.

The path of least resistance has long existed in the Eastern Conference, though, and if LeBron signs with San Antonio, he'll have to contend with the Warriors and Rockets to simply reach the NBA Finals.