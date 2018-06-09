Joel Embiid, Enes Kanter, Dejounte Murray Recruit LeBron James After Finals Loss

Kyle Newport
June 9, 2018

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 2017-18 NBA season came to an end on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and after the game Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid wasted no time recruiting LeBron James.

Embiid took to Twitter to shoot his shot:

The Sixers have been rumored to be one of the potential landing spots for the four-time NBA MVP, who can opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent.

This is not the first time Embiid has tried to recruit James to Philadelphia:

James chose to return to Cleveland in the summer of 2014, but now that the Sixers have proved to be a playoff team, perhaps he will consider them more seriously this time around.

Embiid was hardly the only one making a pitch, though:

This figures to be just the start of the recruiting process.

