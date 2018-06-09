Warriors Parade 2018: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Fans in Oakland are getting spoiled by the Golden State Warriors, who will celebrate their third NBA championship in four years with a parade on Tuesday, June 12.

The Warriors secured their 2017-18 title by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, highlighted by a 108-85 win in Game 4 on Friday.

As was the case in 2015 and 2017, Golden State's parade route will start on Broadway at 11th Street and continue on Harrison, Lakeside Drive and Oak.

The Warriors did announce a slight change to the proceedings this time around that will take the place of a traditional rally after the parade:

"In an effort to provide a more intimate, free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans this year, the Warriors have implemented a few changes to the parade route and overall presentation. In lieu of a post-event rally, the Warriors and the City of Oakland have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

Television coverage of the event will begin on NBA TV at 2 p.m. ET.

This was the fourth straight Finals meeting between the Cavaliers and Warriors, with Golden State now holding a 3-1 advantage.

Even though the end result wound up being the same as last year, this was a far different championship run for the Warriors. The 2017 team reeled off 15 straight wins to start the postseason and went 16-1 overall, posting the best playoff winning percentage in NBA history.

This time around, though, the Warriors entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Injuries plagued them in the regular season, as Stephen Curry missed 31 games and Kevin Durant was sidelined for 14 games.

The Houston Rockets had the Warriors on the ropes in the Western Conference Finals, taking a 3-2 series lead and holding home-court advantage after winning a franchise-record 65 games during the regular season. But in the decisive Game 7 against Houston, the Warriors used a 58-38 run in the second half to erase an 11-point halftime deficit to win the series.

Even though the Warriors swept them in the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers were more formidable than expected. Cleveland could have won Game 1 if George Hill hadn't missed a late free throw or JR Smith remembered the game was tied after securing an offensive rebound off of Hill's missed freebie.

In Game 3, the Warriors came back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit to quash any momentum the Cavs hoped to build.

All of that sets up what figures to be a unique celebration by the most dominant franchise in North American professional sports.