Tyronn Lue on Cavs' 3-0 Deficit: No One Ever Came Back from 3-1 Either

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to win their second championship in three years, they are going to have to make history in order to do so.

That's something they have experience in doing.

Cleveland currently trails the Golden State Warriors three games to none in the 2018 NBA Finals, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever come back from. Of course, prior to 2016, no team had ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win the championship—and then the Cavs happened.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was sure to mention before Friday night's Game 4 that his team has defied the odds in the past, via 95.7 The Game:

When the Cavs rallied from 3-1 down, they did so against a Warriors squad that set an NBA record by going 73-9 during the regular season. Then again, that was a Cleveland squad that had Kyrie Irving and a Golden State team that didn't have Kevin Durant.

That historic collapse led to Golden State going out and signing Durant in free agency. In the two seasons since, the Warriors have already raised one banner and are one win away from their third championship in four years. But any team with LeBron James should never be counted out.