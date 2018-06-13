1 NBA Team Every Top Free Agent Should Already Be Thinking About

0 of 10

Players ticketed for free agency adopt some version of the same refrain during the season.

I'm not even thinking about that right now. I'm just focusing on this year, with this team. I'm happy here. I'll let my agent worry about the future when the time comes, and at that point, I'll sit down with my family and consider my options.

Boilerplate stuff, really.

But now that we've actually finished the 2017-18 season and crowned a champ, those free agents can ditch the front. Instead of pretending they're not thinking about their next contracts, they can put it all out in the open. It's probably a liberating feeling—no more phonily brushing off questions about the next landing spot.

For this exercise, we won't just pick random teams out of the blue. Everyone should be thinking about how to hitch on with the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics, but that's nowhere near realistic. We have to be honest about these players' options.

There will be incumbents aplenty because this summer, there are several top free agents with little chance of going anywhere. For those, especially the restricted ones, the only team worth thinking about is the one they played for last year.

For others, there are opportunities for change.