Enes Kanter Replies to LeBron James' 'It's Time for a New Look!' 2013 Tweet

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter dug deep into the Twitter archives Wednesday in an apparent attempt to recruit Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to the Big Apple.

Kanter quoted a LeBron tweet from 2013 in which James wrote: "It's time for a new look! Over this one."

In response, Kanter tweeted the following:

Kanter has both recruited and trolled James in recent months with LeBron set to hit free agency during the offseason.

After the Cavs beat the Knicks 104-101 in November, Kanter had some harsh comments for James, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday: "I don't care who you are. What do you call yourself? King, Queen, Princess. Whatever you are. We're going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us."

More recently, however, Kanter has not-so-subtly attempted to convince LeBron to sign with the Knicks.

In April, he posted a photo of a billboard imploring James to come to New York:

This season, James referred to himself as the "king of New York" in an Instagram post, and Kanter referenced that in May.

In the following video, Kanter asked LeBron to prove that he's the king of New York by signing with the Knicks:

Kanter's tweet Wednesday came shortly after the Cavs fell 110-102 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Cleveland trails Golden State 3-0 in the series, and with James getting little help from his supporting cast, whispers of a potential second departure from the Cavs will likely only get louder. LeBron's last game in Cleveland could be Friday when the Cavs host Game 4.