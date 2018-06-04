NBA Rumors: Monty Williams Joins 76ers Coaching Staff as Lead Assistant

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers hired Monty Williams as their lead assistant to head coach Brett Brown, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Williams coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons between 2010 and 2015, compiling a 173-221 record before the team fired him. He then spent the 2015-16 season as an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 46-year-old took a break from coaching and joined the San Antonio Spurs as their vice president of basketball operations.

Wojnarowski reported in May the Milwaukee Bucks were planning to interview Williams for their head-coaching vacancy. The Bucks subsequently hired Mike Budenholzer.

Williams will fill the void left by Lloyd Pierce. Pierce had been an assistant under Brown for the last four years before becoming Budenholzer's successor with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Sixers announced last week they reached an agreement with Brown on a contract extension through 2022 after a successful 2017-18 campaign. Philadelphia had the third-best record in the Eastern Conference (52-30) and reached the second round of the NBA playoffs, where the team lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.