Pistons Rumors: Detroit Interested in Dwane Casey, John Beilein for HC Opening

The Detroit Pistons reportedly want to continue discussing their vacant head coaching position with former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and current University of Michigan coach John Beilein.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons are looking for "further conversations" with the two candidates after they each previously met with the front office. The head coaching position is available after Detroit fired Stan Van Gundy following a disappointing 39-43 season, its second in a row missing the playoffs.

