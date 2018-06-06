NBA Teams Set to Disappoint Us All Next Season

1 of 5

Record: 35-47

Advanced Statistics: 104.2 OffRtg (22nd), 105.6 DefRtg (T-12th), Minus-1.4 NetRtg (21st)

Notable Free Agents: Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle (RFA)

The Los Angeles Lakers are dreaming characteristically big this summer, which would usually be reason enough to fret about a potentially crushing disappointment.

In this case, the optimism is warranted. Between L.A.'s league-leading amount of cap space, market amenities and improving young core, the Lakers should have enough to at least secure a meeting with every top target.

But then what?

If L.A. hits the long-shot LeBron James-Paul George jackpot, the purple-and-gold faithful are going to entertain title thoughts—like oddsmakers already are. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook's opening lines for next season have the Lakers tied for the fifth-best championship odds at 20-1, per ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes.

"They'd draw a lot of action and probably would have the third-best odds in the West behind Houston and Golden State if LeBron went there," Westgate oddsmaker John Murray told Fawkes.

Would Lakers fans keep the West's third-best odds in proper perspective? Barring injury, next season's Warriors will still have four in-prime All-Stars and two MVP candidates. Next season's Rockets should include most of the players responsible for what was just a top-20 campaign in NBA history.

Asking James for a title in 2018-19 is begging for disappointment. And even if he doesn't join the Lakers, there are reasons to worry.

Let's say L.A.'s only big fish this summer is Paul George. Fans will still expect him to leave a major imprint, even though he last steered a team past the opening round in 2014.

And what happens if the Lakers don't land any notable free agent and roll their flexibility over to 2019? The L.A. faithful will anticipate a bump from the squad's youngsters, even though each player faces growing pains.

Lonzo Ball had abysmal shooting marks as a rookie (36 percent overall, 30.5 outside). Brandon Ingram almost abandoned the three ball last season, having attempted only 105 triples in 59 games. And as productive as Kyle Kuzma was, the Lakers fared better without him (minus-2.0 with, minus-0.4 without).