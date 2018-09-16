Mookie Betts Exits Game vs. Mets with Side Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts left Sunday's game against the New York Mets with a left side injury.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Betts was injured while attempting to make a throw home. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported it's the same side Betts injured earlier this season.

He landed on the disabled list in June after suffering a left abdominal strain near the end of May. He wound up being shelved for 13 games as a result. Before that, though, he had remained in relatively good health, averaging 152 games played through his first three full seasons.

Before his first injury, the 25-year-old was having his finest season yet—and that's saying something. Through May, he was hitting .359 with 17 home runs, 19 doubles, one triple, 13 stolen bases and 37 RBI. That includes a pair of three-dinger games in his first 26 appearances.

Overall this season, the three-time All-Star is hitting .337 with 29 home runs and 72 runs batted in.

This is a great all-around player who has received American League MVP votes in each of his first three years in the league, finishing runner-up to Mike Trout in 2016.

Betts' absence will be felt both at the plate and in the field. Not only does he have a Silver Slugger on his resume, but he is also a two-time Gold Glover.

Without its star player, Boston will have to figure out the best course of action. J.D. Martinez is capable of playing right field, or the team could leave Martinez at designated hitter and insert either Blake Swihart—who was kept over veteran Hanley Ramirez in May—or Brock Holt into the corner position.

The key for Boston will be to make sure Betts is healthy for October, as there will be no replacing his bat. A great start to the season had the Red Sox as virtual locks for the playoffs by the time August got underway. As a result, they have the luxury of being cautious with injuries.