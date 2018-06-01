Patrick Beverley Cleared for Basketball Activities After Surgery on Knee Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley was cleared to return to basketball activities Friday after undergoing microfracture and meniscus surgery on his right knee in November.

Dr. Walter Lowe told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Beverley is well ahead of the nine-month recovery timetable that was initially established:

"I saw Pat [Thursday] and ordered a new MRI approximately six months out from his microfracture biocartilage repair and lateral meniscus repair. His recovery has been remarkable and I have cleared him to return to all basketball activities. This speedy recovery is a testament to Pat's diligence to the comprehensive rehabilitation program between Houston and LA."

Beverley appeared in only 11 games this season before undergoing season-ending surgery.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Clippers last offseason as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston.

In 11 games with the Clips, Beverley averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

The 29-year-old veteran was Houston's primary starter at point guard for four seasons from 2013-14 through 2016-17.

In 302 career regular-season games, he boasts averages of 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

While Beverley's numbers don't leap off the page, he is an elite perimeter defender, as evidenced by his status as a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

The Clippers have a $5 million team option for Beverley in 2018-19, meaning he could become an unrestricted free agent should they decide against exercising it.

The fact that Beverley is healing at such a rapid pace would likely make him a highly sought after commodity on the open market.