Stephen Curry: I Don't Know What a Finals Is Without Cavaliers, LeBron James

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk after Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Had the Boston Celtics knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors would be in unfamiliar territory.

Sure, they still may have been in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. However, it would've marked the first time that their Finals opponent was not LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Curry recently talked with ESPN's Rachel Nichols about the fact that he does not know what it feels like to be in a Finals and not face James:

Golden State and Cleveland are getting ready to play for the championship for the fourth straight year. The Warriors own a 2-1 lead in the rivalry, including last year's five-game victory. The Cavaliers, though, did spoil the Warriors' record-setting 73-win season by becoming the first team in Finals history to rally from a 3-1 series hole to win the title.

If his Warriors can win their third title in four seasons, don't expect Curry to be too sad about not having to face a different team.

Of course, Curry isn't the only to not know what a Finals without James is like. The four-time NBA MVP has made eight consecutive NBA Finals, dating back to his days with the Miami Heat.

At different points throughout this postseason, it appeared as though James' domination over the Eastern Conference may come to an end. However, the three-time champion refused to let his team get eliminated before the Finals.

James carried his team past the Indiana Pacers, the Toronto Raptors and the Celtics, with two Game 7s necessary. His reward? Yet another showdown with Golden State.

The Cavs superstar also sat down with Nichols to discuss the moment:

Game 1 tips off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena.

