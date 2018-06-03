Teams Best Positioned to Blow Up 2018 NBA Draft

1 of 6

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks aren't guaranteed to pick at No. 3, even if Luka Doncic is still on the board. Should the Euroleague MVP fall past the first two teams and the Hawks remain uninterested in him, they could be inundated with offers from other squads looking to move up. But that isn't the only way they could shake things up.

Dennis Schroder seems to want to leave the only NBA franchise for which he's suited up, and the Hawks are already swimming in draft capital. With the Nos. 3, 19, 30 and 34 picks, they trail only the Phoenix Suns in Tankathon's draft power rankings, which sets the stage for plenty of possibilities.

Atlanta doesn't have as many ways to affect the top of the draft, but it could still muck things up for much of the night.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could cause a cascading effect if they elect to go with a more seasoned prospect at No. 4. Whereas most teams would covet youth and upside, this organization could be looking to maximize the window created by the enduring presences of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, now 33 and 30 years old, respectively.

This won't be an issue if Doncic slips outside of the top three and is there for the taking. But if he has already been snatched up, Memphis could eschew players such as Mohamed Bamba and Jaren Jackson Jr. to take a gamble on the player it feels has the best chance of sparking a playoff run in 2018-19.

Maybe that's Mikal Bridges—one of the few upperclassmen widely projected as a lottery pick. Maybe Memphis would choose an even more unorthodox direction. But veering away from the consensus top-tier prospects would create quite the ripple.

Philadelphia 76ers

Unless the Philadelphia 76ers decide to move one of their core players—Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, followed by Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Markelle Fultz—they won't be affecting the lottery order. But that doesn't change their ability to wreak havoc on the back end of the first round and keep the second round more interesting than normal.

Thanks to their constant accumulation of picks over the years, the Sixers now own the Nos. 10, 26, 38, 39, 56 and 60 selections. Yes, that's right. Four picks in the second round alone.

If they want to throw in sweeteners or package together choices to move up in the order, they have the ammo necessary to do so.

Toronto Raptors

After firing head coach Dwane Casey following their LeBron James-led sweep in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Toronto Raptors could enter full-fledged rebuilding mode. Doing so would involve trading DeMar DeRozan and/or Kyle Lowry, as well as shopping Jonas Valanciunas, Norman Powell and every other piece the Canadian franchise could offer to tempt another organization.

But that route isn't guaranteed. Far from it, in fact.

Toronto could easily promote an internal candidate such as Nick Nurse or Jerry Stackhouse and then run the rest of its roster back as is. The team's schemes worked so well throughout the regular season, but a lack of adherence to them in the face of adversity again allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to get out the brooms. That's the preferable route for the Raptors, although any clear-cut indication that a rebuild is nigh would push them well clear of the honorable mentions.