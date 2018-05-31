Cleveland Cavaliers' Blueprint to Upsetting Warriors in 2018 NBA Finals

0 of 5

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

For the first time in major professional sports history, two teams will meet each other in the championship round for the fourth consecutive year.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will kick off their fourth straight NBA Finals on Thursday from Oracle Arena, marking the fourth time the Dubs have held home-court advantage.

Like 2015, when it was without Kevin Love and lost Kyrie Irving to a knee injury in Game 1, Cleveland will be in a severe underdog role. Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics with a concussion and isn't sure whether he will return in time for Game 1. With no Irving in this series for the first time, LeBron James will be fighting his biggest challenge against a Warriors team that had four representatives at the All-Star Game this year.

There is still some hope, however.

Golden State has appeared mortal at times this postseason after going a perfect 12-0 on its way to the Finals a year ago. This spring, the Warriors dropped five contests in the first three rounds, including three to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. Veteran forward and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala will miss at least Game 1 with a leg contusion, and Stephen Curry missed the first six games of the postseason with an MCL injury.

The Cavs still have four major pieces from their 2016 championship team and a number of other veterans with playoff experience. With James enjoying perhaps his finest postseason ever, don't count out Cleveland just yet.

Here's how the Cavaliers can do what many believe to be impossible and upset the Warriors for their second title in three years.