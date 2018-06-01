Mookie Betts Placed on 10-Day DL After Abdominal Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has been placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with an abdominal strain, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to May 29.

Losing Betts for significant time would be a devastating blow for the Red Sox considering his status as one of the best players in the entire league. He entered the 2018 campaign with two Gold Gloves, two All-Star appearances, a Silver Slugger and a Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year on his resume.

Betts is hitting .359 with 17 home runs and 37 RBI this season as the Red Sox have battled the New York Yankees for pole position in the American League East.

It is a testament to his overall ability that last year's slash line of .264/.344/.459 with 24 home runs and 102 RBI was a step down after he slashed .318/.363/.534 with 31 homers and 113 RBI in 2016. He also stole 26 bases in each of the last two seasons as a five-tool player who can impact the game in a number of ways.

While designated hitter J.D. Martinez can play some right field while Betts is sidelined, look for the Red Sox to turn toward the versatile Brock Holt until their starter is ready to return.