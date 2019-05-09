Mariners' Dee Gordon Exits vs. Yankees After Suffering Apparent Wrist Injury

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon suffered a wrist injury that forced him to leave Thursday's game against the New York Yankees early.

The injury occurred when he was hit by a pitch from J.A. Happ:

Gordon entered the day hitting .304 with 10 stolen bases so far this season.

The veteran has generally avoided serious injuries in his career and will hope the latest issue also turns out to be minor. Even with a stint on the disabled list last year with a fractured toe, he still played in at least 140 games for the fourth time in five years.

The only exception came in 2016 when he was suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The 31-year-old remains an impact player on the field and increased his versatility last year in his first season with the Mariners, learning how to play the outfield for the first time in his career.

He spent time in center field, at second base and at shortstop during the 2018 season while hitting .268 with 30 stolen bases.

Gordon can still help in a lot of ways, but the latest injury takes a key hitter out of the Mariners lineup and puts more pressure on the rest of the offense until he is healthy. Utility player Dylan Moore could potentially fill in at second base while the starter is unavailable.