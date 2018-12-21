LeBron James Game-Time Decision vs. Pelicans Because of Illness

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a game-time decision for Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of an illness, the team announced.

Center JaVale McGee has been ruled out with an illness.

Even at 33, James remains one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 28.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. Last year, he posted 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists in what proved to be his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also finished second in 2018 Most Valuable Player voting.

The Lakers instantly became contenders by signing James in the summer, but they failed to make any other significant additions. Los Angeles struck out on possibly signing Paul George and didn't land Kawhi Leonard in a trade. Instead, the team added McGee, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley.

Los Angeles' hopes of a deep playoff run rest almost squarely on the 14-time All-Star.

A healthy James may only be able to get the Lakers to the second round or conference finals. Take him out of the equation, and the Lakers are likely a lottery team once again.

If James misses Friday's game, it will be worth keeping an eye on his status for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies as well. Of course, the Lakers have a Christmas Day showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.