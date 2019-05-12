Twins' Nelson Cruz to Undergo MRI After Suffering Wrist Injury vs. Tigers

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a left wrist injury.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Cruz will undergo an MRI on Monday.

The 38-year-old spent time on the injured list last season after slipping down the dugout steps in a 6-5 loss against the Cleveland Indians in the second game of the season.

In 144 games with the Seattle Mariners last season, he posted a .256/.342/.509 slash line with 37 homers. The Twins were able to sign Cruz to a one-year deal in the offseason, adding him to a lineup that finished 23rd in MLB with 166 homers.

Through 34 games with his new team, Cruz is hitting .276/.362/.520 with seven home runs.

Durability hasn't been an issue for Cruz, even in his veteran years. The last time he didn't reach 150 games in a season was with the Texas Rangers in 2013, and that was due to a 50-game suspension for his connection to the Biogenesis scandal.

The Twins are off to a great start in 2019, owning the AL Central's best record (25-14), after a disappointing 78-84 record last season. Losing Cruz's power in the middle of the lineup will hurt their offense. Manager Rocco Baldelli can use a rotation of Eddie Rosario, Marwin Gonzalez and C.J. Cron at DH for the time being.