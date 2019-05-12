Twins' Nelson Cruz to Undergo MRI After Suffering Wrist Injury vs. Tigers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 28: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to an at bat against the Cleveland Indians during the Opening Day game on March 28, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Indians 2-0. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a left wrist injury.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Cruz will undergo an MRI on Monday.

The 38-year-old spent time on the injured list last season after slipping down the dugout steps in a 6-5 loss against the Cleveland Indians in the second game of the season. 

In 144 games with the Seattle Mariners last season, he posted a .256/.342/.509 slash line with 37 homers. The Twins were able to sign Cruz to a one-year deal in the offseason, adding him to a lineup that finished 23rd in MLB with 166 homers. 

Through 34 games with his new team, Cruz is hitting .276/.362/.520 with seven home runs.

Durability hasn't been an issue for Cruz, even in his veteran years. The last time he didn't reach 150 games in a season was with the Texas Rangers in 2013, and that was due to a 50-game suspension for his connection to the Biogenesis scandal. 

The Twins are off to a great start in 2019, owning the AL Central's best record (25-14), after a disappointing 78-84 record last season. Losing Cruz's power in the middle of the lineup will hurt their offense. Manager Rocco Baldelli can use a rotation of Eddie Rosario, Marwin Gonzalez and C.J. Cron at DH for the time being.

